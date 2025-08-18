Young talents awarded at Turkic World painting competition [PHOTOS]

18 August 2025 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

The award ceremony of the Competition of Young Painters of the Turkic World on Traditional Children's Games has been held in Aktau, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2025, Azernews reports citing TURKSOY.

More than 40 talented young artists, chosen from among 2,000 children across Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye, and having advanced past the preliminary stage, presented their artworks to art enthusiasts in Aktau.

The ceremony was attended by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev and the Deputy Mayor of Aktau Jusupov Bekzat Bagbergenuli.

In his speech, Sultan Raev emphasized the significance of allowing children to express themselves through art and stated:

"Bringing our young people together through art strengthens cultural ties in the Turkic World."

Deputy Mayor Jusupov congratulated the young participants of the competition and extended his best wishes for their continued success.

Azerbaijan was represented at the Turkic World Young Painters' Competition on Traditional Children's Games by students from the Drawing Department of Fikrat Amirov 6th Secondary Art School, affiliated with the Baku City Culture Department.

At the event, students Fatima Rasulzada and Maryam Mammadli received 1st and 3rd places, respectively, under the guidance of teacher-artist Elmar Aghamirza.

The winners of the competition were presented with valuable gifts and diplomas by the Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev and the leadership of Aktau city.

The event concluded with a group photograph to serve as a memento of the day.

Aktau, Kazakhstan, has been designated as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2025. This honor was officially announced during the 41st session of TURKSOY member states held in Ashgabat. The city of Aktau, located on the Caspian Sea, succeeded Anau, Turkmenistan, which held the title in 2024.

Throughout the year, Aktau plans to host a variety of events to mark its new role, including aitys (folk singer contests), symposiums for artists and sculptors, artisan festivals, and historical and scientific conferences. Additionally, the city will organize meetings dedicated to the works of prominent Turkic scholars.

The celebration of Aktau's year as the cultural capital commenced on April 5th, 2025, with participation from representatives of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Hungary.

Over 100,000 spectators gathered along the Caspian Sea coast for the grand opening, which featured performances by 1,400 artists from the Turkic world and the unveiling of the "Darhan Dala" ethno-village, showcasing traditional Turkic crafts and customs.

Note that

The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, was established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye

Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are continued every year.

Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity among Turkic peoples, transmit the common Turkic culture to future generations and introduce it to the world.

The organization actively collaborates with international bodies like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as the Organization of Turkic States and the International Turkish Academy.

Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives, hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World project in Shusha city.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.