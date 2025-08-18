National boxing team trains for World Boxing Championship

18 August 2025 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani men's boxing team will continue their preparations for the World Boxing Championship in Georgia, Azernews reports.

The final stage of the training camp will take place in the city of Gori, and the team will depart there on August 18.

Head coach Ravshan Khodjaev, together with coaches Nariman Abdullayev and Etibar Abdullayev, has selected the following boxers: Subhan Mamedov (50 kg), Nijat Huseynov (55 kg), Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg), Zaur Gahramanov (65 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (70 kg), Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Surat Garayev (85 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (90 kg), and Mahammad Abdullayev (+90 kg).

In the city of Gori, the team will primarily focus on technical-tactical preparations. The training camp will conclude on August 29.

The World Boxing Championship will be held in Liverpool, England, from September 4 to 14.

Liverpool will welcome more than 550 boxers from over 65 countries, competing across two daily sessions.

Boxing is recognised as one of the oldest sports in human history, with the earliest records of the sport dating back to ancient Egypt around 3,000 BC.

The Greeks introduced boxing to the ancient Olympic Games in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was founded, and in 1946, it was renamed the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

Azerbaijan hosted its first boxing championship in 1926, with national boxers claiming first place. Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of AIBA.

Azerbaijani boxers have earned numerous prestigious accolades in international competitions. Aghasi Mammadov made history by becoming Azerbaijan's first gold medalist at the World Championships. Fuad Asadov also earned a spot on the podium at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Azerbaijan has been chosen multiple times to host major boxing events.

In 2019, Baku hosted the AIBA Youth World Championships, which was the first youth tournament to serve as a qualifier for the 2010 Singapore Olympics.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which served as the primary qualification event for the London 2012 Olympics.