SOCAR signs landmark MoU with CIMA in London

18 August 2025 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to strengthen cooperation in finance and management, Azernews reports, citing according to SOCAR.

The memorandum was signed at CIMA’s headquarters in London by SOCAR Vice President Zaur Gurbanov and CIMA Chief Executive Andrew Harding.

The agreement aims to enhance knowledge and skills in finance and management, promote corporate governance and accounting practices in line with international standards, and further strengthen SOCAR’s financial functions.

Within the framework of the project, future initiatives will include the organization of joint training programs, certification opportunities, and exchanges of expertise in relevant fields.

CIMA, one of the world’s leading professional bodies for management accounting, was founded in 1919 in the United Kingdom. Today, it operates in more than 170 countries, providing advanced training and certification services for financial leaders and managers. Together with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), CIMA is also the co-founder of the globally recognized Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.