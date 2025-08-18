ANAMA holds advanced mine clearance trainings with Tajikistan experts [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 August 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) conducted a twelve-day training program on mine clearance operations in complex terrain with specialists from the National Mine Action Centre of Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

The trainings, held at ANAMA’s Goygol Regional Training Centre, included both theoretical and practical sessions. They aimed to improve the knowledge and skills of ANAMA employees in clearing mines in forested and mountainous areas.

The program was organised under a Memorandum of Understanding between ANAMA and the Tajik centre, which has extensive experience in mine clearance in challenging terrains.