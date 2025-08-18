Situation remains complex as Russia continues offensive, says Ukraine’s Chief Commander

18 August 2025 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

The situation on the frontlines remains highly complex, characterized by the continuation of a strategic offensive by the Russian Federation, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, Azernews reports, citing his interview with RBK-Ukraine.

“The forces on the ground are currently regrouping and focusing on two main directions. The first is the Pokrovske axis, which is decisive for the Russians. The second involves the enemy shifting its forces from Sumy towards the Zaporizhzhia direction. This will be the second axis where the enemy plans to initiate active offensive operations,” said Syrskyi.

He added that the situation is challenging due to the continuous Russian attacks.

“On the Pokrovske axis alone, approximately 50 attack attempts are recorded daily. At present, this is the most difficult section of the front,” Syrskyi noted.