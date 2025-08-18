Azernews.Az

Oil prices fall as US unable to apply additional pressure on Russia after Alaska meeting

18 August 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
On Monday, oil prices declined after the United States failed to impose additional measures that could disrupt Russia’s oil exports and potentially end the war in Ukraine, following the Friday meeting between the two leaders.

