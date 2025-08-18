Azercell becomes telecommunications partner of 49th International Collegiate Programming Contest

18 August 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator, Azercell, is the official telecommunications partner for the 49th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals.

The competition will be held in Baku from August 31 to September 5, 2025, organized by the ICPC Foundation and ADA University, with the partnership of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the collaboration of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and the “ICPC Azerbaijan” community, and the support of PASHA Holding.

The World Finals will bring together nearly 140 university teams representing more than 50 countries. During the five-day competition, young programmers will demonstrate their problem-solving, teamwork, and programming skills.

To ensure seamless connectivity and efficient communication throughout the event, Azercell will provide participants and guests with high-quality and reliable telecommunications services.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijani students have been participating in ICPC regional contests since 2005. In 2024, ADA University students qualified for the World Finals held in Luxor, Egypt, becoming the first Azerbaijani team to achieve this milestone. This year, the teams from ADA University and the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will represent our country.

Azercell continues to support such prestigious international initiatives that foster the development of the country’s digital ecosystem, enhance young talents’ skills in IT and ICT, and strengthen Azerbaijan’s global technological presence.