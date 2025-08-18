President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Slovakia [PHOTOS]

18 August 2025 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

On August 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Elchin Gasimov, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, after which President Ilham Aliyev held a conversation with him.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the appointment of a diplomat of Azerbaijani descent as Slovakia’s ambassador to Azerbaijan is perceived as a manifestation of Slovakia’s respect and trust toward Azerbaijan.

He emphasized the strategic partnership between the two countries, recalling with satisfaction the visit of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Azerbaijan in 2024.

During the discussion, they highlighted the mutual understanding and support between the two nations, with particular emphasis on the importance of cooperation in the energy sector.

The meeting also touched upon Azerbaijan-European Union relations, noting Slovakia’s support, as an EU member state, for the development of these ties. Additionally, it was acknowledged that Slovakia serves as NATO’s contact point embassy in Azerbaijan, supporting the advancement of Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the significance of the documents signed on August 8 in Washington, with the support of the U.S. President, to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He described these agreements as historic, noting that they open new prospects for lasting peace in the region.

The President wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.

In turn, Ambassador Gasimov affirmed the strategic partnership nature of Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations and conveyed greetings from the President and Prime Minister of Slovakia to President Ilham Aliyev. He also reiterated the invitation for President Ilham Aliyev to make an official visit to Slovakia.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings, asked that his regards be conveyed to the Slovak President and Prime Minister, and warmly accepted the invitation to visit Slovakia.

Ambassador Gasimov congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the progress in normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and advancing the peace agenda on August 8.

The meeting included an exchange of views on cooperation in energy and agriculture, as well as the participation of Slovak companies in restoration and reconstruction projects in Karabakh.