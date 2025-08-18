Heir of Lachin victims killed in Armenian attacks, testifies at Baku military court

18 August 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Chingiz Almammedov, the legal heir of victims killed during the occupation of Lachin, gave testimony at the Baku Military Court on August 18, Azernews reports.

Almammedov, an internally displaced person from the Lachin region, said he had served as a police officer defending Lachin. He recounted that during the occupation, his father Idris Almammedov, his brother Ehtiram Almammedov, his brother’s wife Mahira Almammedova, and his brother’s infant son were killed by artillery fire originating from the Gorus region of Armenia. The victims were later buried in the Agjabedi region.

The trial continues against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including the preparation and execution of a war of aggression—genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other offenses resulting from Armenia’s military aggression.