Labubu's owner lose $4 Billion after criticism

Over the past two days, shares of the Chinese company Pop Mart, maker of the trendy Labubu toys, have dropped by nearly 9%, resulting in a market value loss of 30.89 billion Hong Kong dollars (approximately $3.93 billion), according to estimates by the South China Morning Post, Azernews reports.

