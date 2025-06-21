Georgian musicians rock stage in Baku [PHOTOS]

21 June 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the 4th Baku Piano Festival, a rock concert featuring the renowned Georgian group Zaza Khutsishvili Band and vocalist Salome Gotsiridze has taken place at the Rotunda Roof Garden, Azernews reports.

Zaza Khutsishvili, a prominent Georgian rock musician, guitarist, and vocalist, is known for his distinctive style that resonates deeply with audiences.

This is not the first time that Zaza Khutsishvili Band has come to Baku. The band is known for its bright and fiery rock concerts.

Especially for Baku Piano Festival 2025, Georgian musicians have prepared a special program with the participation of vocalist Salome Gotsiridze. Zaza Khutsishvili, Salome Gotsiridze, Georgi Makalatia, Avtandil Tabukashvili, Regina Meyrabova performed at the Baku Piano Festival 2025.

The concert started energetically from the first notes, breathing a cheerful drive of rock motives into the audience and did not let go all evening. Excellent mood and fiery atmosphere - this is what the audience of the Baku Piano Festival will remember the concert of Zaza Khutsishvili Band.

Before starting his performance, Zaza Khutsishvili shared a heartfelt story about receiving his first guitar and how it marked the beginning of his musical journey.

His words deeply resonated with the audience, setting the stage for the unforgettable concert that followed, leaving everyone in awe.

From June 14 to June 28, piano enthusiasts have a great opportunity to enjoy a diverse program of music across various genres performed by virtuosos from around the world.

The festival features concerts by renowned musicians from Austria, Brazil, Georgia, the Netherlands, Turkiye, France, and other countries.

Throughout these two weeks, residents and visitors of the capital are delighted by a rich lineup of performances catering to every taste.

Baku Piano Festival 2025 offers its audiences not only exceptional music but also art events, theatrical productions, and a literary competition.

A highlight of the festival is the "We Are the Future" concert, showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

Baku Piano Festival is not only about the mastery of virtuoso performers but also about the unique atmosphere that the festival creates, a space where music energizes everyone, from performers to audiences.

Each participant can find something to love: from the most discerning ear to those captivated by Brazilian rhythms or tango. May the piano inspire you!

