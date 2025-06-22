Azerbaijani, Indonesian FMs discuss bilateral ties and regional challenges in Istanbul

22 June 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On June 21, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Indonesian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sugiono, on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers discussed the current state of bilateral relations and key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia. Topics included opportunities to expand collaboration in political, economic, transportation, and tourism sectors.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation within international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and D-8. They highlighted the need for joint efforts in addressing global challenges.

Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on Azerbaijan’s position regarding regional security and informed him about the ongoing difficulties in the normalization process with Armenia.

The two sides also exchanged views on recent tensions in the Middle East, particularly the escalating confrontation between Israel and Iran. The Indonesian side expressed deep appreciation for Azerbaijan’s assistance in facilitating the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Iran amid rising regional risks.