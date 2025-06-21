TAP gas deliveries to Europe surge in spring 2025, marking new milestone
Gas transportation through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) saw steady growth throughout the spring of 2025, with March setting a new annual record for delivery volumes, Azernews reports, citing the TAP AG consortium. From January to May 2025, TAP transported a total of...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!