ADA University celebrates 2024 Graduation with nearly 800 new graduates

20 June 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

On June 19, ADA University held its annual Graduation Ceremony, marking a major milestone for nearly 800 students who completed their bachelor's and master's degree programs this academic year, Azernews reports.

The event, held on the university campus, brought together proud parents, faculty, government officials, and private sector representatives, all united in celebrating the accomplishments of the graduates.

The ceremony began with a flag parade, symbolizing the university’s international spirit, as international students took the stage bearing the flags of their home countries. This was followed by the playing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Student hosts Aylin Ismayilova and Ravan Hasan led the ceremony.

In his remarks, Elkin Nurmammadov, ADA University's Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, praised the students' achievements and highlighted several programs graduating their first cohort this year, including Finance, Mathematics, Digital Media and Communication, Global Management and Politics, as well as Public Administration taught in Azerbaijani. He also announced the university's new PhD program, which began accepting students for the first time this academic year.

Farid Ahmadov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, attended as a special guest and addressed the graduates with words of encouragement. He emphasized the importance of giving back to society and not forgetting the people who supported them along the way. He also spoke about the importance of the values instilled in students during their time at ADA, alongside academic knowledge.

Two high-achieving graduates took the stage on behalf of their peers: Aylan Mammadli, a bachelor's graduate in International Relations, and Ayshet Seyidova, a master's graduate in Electrical Power Engineering. Both shared memorable moments and experiences from their time at the university.

Closing the ceremony, Rector and Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev reminded attendees of ADA University’s mission—to educate globally-minded citizens who remain grounded in their national values. He urged graduates to carry the ADA identity with pride beyond the university and to apply what they’ve learned in service to their country.

Rector Pashayev also spoke about ADA’s future plans, including the expansion of academic programs and new state-of-the-art campus facilities. He made special mention of the first graduates of the Italy-Azerbaijan University joint master’s program.

In total, 784 students graduated from ADA University in the 2024–2025 academic year, including 509 bachelor’sand 275 master’s degree recipients. Graduates represented 23 academic disciplines, with 732 Azerbaijani and 52 international students from countries including the USA, Georgia, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Iran, Congo, Lebanon, Latvia, Mexico, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Slovakia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Yemen, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.