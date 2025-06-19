Azerbaijan, Moldova explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral tax cooperation

19 June 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and Moldova held discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of taxation, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the 29th General Assembly of the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA), currently being held in Baku. During the event, Head of Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service, Orkhan Nazarli, met with his Moldovan counterpart, Olga Golban.

The meeting focused on key areas of mutual interest, including tax administration, the implementation of digital solutions, risk-based approaches, and the improvement of tax oversight mechanisms.

Orkhan Nazarli emphasised that the exchange of experience and information can contribute significantly to the sustainable development of both countries' tax systems.

In response, Olga Golban noted that Moldova is particularly interested in the modern approaches and management models currently being implemented in Azerbaijan's tax system.