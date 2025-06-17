Trial of Ruben Vardanyan continues as victims testify on war crimes and terror acts [PHOTOS]

17 June 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of grave offenses including crimes against humanity, terrorism, and multiple violations of international humanitarian law, resumed on June 17 at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

The open court session was chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov, and reserve Judge Gunel Samedova also present. Vardanyan was provided with a lawyer of his own choice and an interpreter to facilitate his defense in Russian.

Before testimony began, the court explained the rights and responsibilities to the victims and their legal representatives, many of whom were participating for the first time. The session featured powerful testimonies from victims and legal heirs who recounted the loss of family members and their own injuries due to attacks attributed to Armenian armed groups and illegal formations.

Alizamin Ganbarov, Saribala Hasanov, and Ilaha Eyvazova, among others, shared emotional accounts of how their sons or husbands died during attacks in Lachin, Kalbajar, Khankendi, and other regions. Several victims, including Huseyn Babayev and Rovshan Khalilov, recounted suffering injuries from shelling, mines, and sniper fire.

The testimonies consistently pointed to systematic and targeted violence committed by remnants of Armenian armed groups. Witnesses described repeated provocations, indiscriminate shelling, and ambushes resulting in loss of life and long-term trauma.

The court also reviewed the results of forensic medical examinations of the injured parties.

Ruben Vardanyan faces an extensive list of charges under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including:

Crimes against peace and humanity: planning and waging war of aggression, forced deportations, enforced disappearances, and torture.

War crimes: violations of the laws and customs of war, murder, attempted murder, and the use of illegal armed groups.

Terrorism and financing of terrorism

Illegal entrepreneurship and arms trafficking

Acts threatening aviation safety and attempts to forcibly alter the state structure

The next court session is scheduled for June 24. The case continues to draw attention due to the serious nature of the charges and the scale of human suffering recounted in court.