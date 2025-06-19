Azerbaijan marks human rights day with international gathering [PHOTOS]

19 June 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Baku hosted an international symposium titled “Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions,” organized on the initiative of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The event marked the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” and was dedicated to June 18 – Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan.

Bringing together representatives from around 15 countries, the symposium welcomed ombudsmen, heads of national human rights institutions, senior government officials, members of parliament, international organizations, civil society actors, and human rights experts.

A highlight of the event was the reading of a formal address from President Ilham Aliyev, delivered by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, to the symposium participants. In her opening speech, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the head of state for the message and emphasized the importance of the event’s theme — the rule of law — in shaping global and national human rights agendas.

Aliyeva stressed that globalization, armed conflicts, and other global trends necessitate enhanced cooperation in human rights protection, particularly during conflict and post-conflict periods. She underlined the vital role that ombudsmen and national human rights institutions play as guardians of legality during such times.

Reflecting on Azerbaijan’s recent history, she noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country has restored its internationally recognized territorial integrity and full sovereignty, ending nearly three decades of occupation. However, she warned that humanitarian consequences of Armenia’s policies — including landmines — continue to threaten civilians' right to safe living and hinder the return of displaced persons, the reconstruction of liberated territories, and the environmental balance in the region.

Aliyeva also highlighted the importance of aligning national legislation with modern challenges, ensuring proper enforcement of legal norms, and strengthening cooperation between ombudsman institutions and the judiciary to safeguard the rule of law. She shared successful practices in these areas.

Farhad Abdullayev, Chair of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, emphasized that safeguarding fundamental rights and ensuring the rule of law are essential for harmonious and stable state development in today’s globalized world. He underscored the importance of effective cooperation among branches of government and praised the fruitful interaction between the Constitutional Court and the Ombudsman institution.

Ali Ahmadov, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), reiterated that the protection of human rights is a core objective of the Azerbaijani state. He said the constitutional and legal framework supporting institutions like the Ombudsman is a testament to this commitment. He also noted that holding such an event within the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty reflects a profound symbolic connection.

Video messages were delivered by Amina Bouayach, Chair of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), and Luisa Holk, Chair of the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI), expressing support for the symposium’s goals.

Panel discussions addressed key topics, including the role of national human rights institutions in guaranteeing constitutional rights, ensuring equal rights for all, and strengthening international cooperation in defending the rights of refugees. Participants shared best practices, discussed challenges, and explored future collaboration opportunities in light of modern human rights challenges.

The symposium concluded with the adoption of the Declaration of the International Ombudsman Symposium.