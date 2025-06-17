Azercell presents book celebrating 65th anniversary of renowned artist Ucal Haqverdiyev [PHOTOS]

17 June 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

On June 12, 2025, a special event titled “Ucal in Art, Memories, and Hearts…” was held to commemorate the 65th birthday of the distinguished artist Ucal Haqverdiyev. The evening dedicated to the artist’s legacy attracted prominent figures from the cultural and artistic community, as well as members of the public.

During the event, a new book devoted to Haqverdiyev’s life and creative work was officially presented.

Speaking at the event, Sona Abbasova, Director of Corporate and Marketing Communications at Azercell Telekom, highlighted the company’s initiative and support for the publication. “It is of great importance for us to promote the heritage of great artists like Ucal Haqverdiyev and pass it on to future generations. Preserving and celebrating our national cultural heritage is a cornerstone of our corporate social responsibility strategy,” she stated.

In honor of Haqverdiyev’s anniversary, Azərpoçt LLC issued commemorative postage stamps featuring his works “Self-Portrait,” “Dervish,” and “Stroll.” Sitarə Hüseynova, Head of Department at Azərpoçt, presented the stamps at the event, emphasizing their role in keeping the artist’s legacy alive through philately.

Another highlight of the celebration was the launch of a digital card collection dedicated to Ucal Haqverdiyev’s artworks by A-Solutions Electronic Money Organization. Speaking about this initiative, which merges finance and culture, A-Solutions CEO Həsən Həsənov remarked, “We believe that the true power of technology lies not just in its functionality, but in the value it adds to people’s daily lives.”

The event concluded with guests receiving copies of the newly published book commemorating Haqverdiyev’s milestone anniversary.