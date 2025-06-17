Azerbaijan urges Israel to avoid Azerbaijani-populated areas in Iran amid escalating conflict

17 June 2025 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Amid the ongoing military escalation between Israel and Iran, Azerbaijan has reportedly sent a message to the Israeli leadership urging it not to target Azerbaijani-populated settlements in Iran or cause harm to civilian infrastructure and non-combatants, Azernews reports.

The message was conveyed through various diplomatic channels, reflecting Baku's concern over the safety of ethnic Azerbaijanis living in Iran, particularly in regions close to potential military targets.

This diplomatic gesture comes in the wake of the Israeli airstrikes on June 13, which resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian military figures, including the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, and six nuclear scientists.

Later that same day, Iran retaliated with “Operation True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Azerbaijan’s message underlines the country's balanced diplomatic approach amid heightened regional tensions and emphasizes its priority to protect civilian lives—especially those of the Azerbaijani diaspora—in conflict zones.