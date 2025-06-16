ING's latest report warns of oil price surge if escalation disrupts Strait of Hormuz

16 June 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

A further escalation in the military conflict between Israel and Iran, particularly if it affects the Strait of Hormuz, could lead to a sharp spike in global oil prices, the Dutch banking group ING warned in its latest analytical review, Azernews reports. Oil prices have been climbing for four consecutive days as markets...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!