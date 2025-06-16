Kyrgyzstan thanks Azerbaijan for assisting citizens' evacuation from Iran

16 June 2025 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for assisting 28 Kyrgyz citizens in crossing the Iran-Azerbaijan border through the Astara border checkpoint, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic expresses its deep appreciation to the Azerbaijani side for the comprehensive assistance, high-level organization, and constructive cooperation in ensuring the safe transit of the evacuated citizens," the statement read.

It was noted that, in order to safeguard the security, rights, and interests of Kyrgyz citizens abroad, the Foreign Ministry carried out complex evacuation measures in close cooperation with the country's diplomatic missions in Iran and Azerbaijan.

Currently, efforts are underway to facilitate the return of the evacuated citizens from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan in the coming days.