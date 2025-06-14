National Salvation Day: when leadership met will of people

14 June 2025 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

June 15 is the day when the protection of democratic Azerbaijan and the beginning of building an independent, lawful state started. This day is when National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who was deeply devoted to his country, came from Nakhchivan to Baku to serve the people, in response to the strong demand of the Azerbaijani nation during a pivotal period of global transformation.

This day entered the country’s political life as National Salvation Day, and it holds an important place in our people’s memory and understanding of national identity.

It also marks the time when Azerbaijan overcame decline, started to progress, became known as a country with an independent policy, and earned a rightful place in the world.

In general, there are some events in our history that have a deep and lasting place in our national consciousness and in the thinking behind the Azerbaijani national identity.

On June 15, 1993, National Leader Heydar Aliyev saved the independence of Azerbaijan, ended the political crisis happening in the country, and started the foundation for long-term development. That day, he was elected Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan, and on June 24, by the decision of the National Assembly, he began carrying out the duties of President of Azerbaijan.

Despite big risks, the National Leader bravely took on the mission to save the people.

He said, “My life and work will be fully dedicated to protecting Azerbaijan’s independence and helping the country rise from this difficult situation.” To solve the problems, his first goal was to ensure unity and stability in the country, and he achieved that.

As a result, the tension and conflicts that had continued for many years started to calm down. Azerbaijan was saved from civil war and the danger of falling apart.

In that difficult political time, Heydar Aliyev’s great leadership became the guarantee of Azerbaijan’s independence, and our people united around the ideas of being Azerbaijani.

For the first time, Heydar Aliyev explained a plan for the future development of the Azerbaijani state, and in the following years, it was successfully carried out.

From that moment, independent Azerbaijan began moving from chaos to stability and development. Very soon, peace and stability returned to the country, and a new stage began in Azerbaijan’s history—a stage of true independence, democracy, and building a lawful state.

That historical day became known in the memory of the Azerbaijani people as National Salvation Day, and in June 1997, it was officially declared a national holiday by the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

President Ilham Aliyev said about this date: “Salvation Day was a turning point in the history of Azerbaijan.” Indeed, the years 1993 to 2003 were a time of revival and development, laying the foundation for today’s progress. And everything that happened after 2003 has been a continuation of this successful path.

In the last 22 years, the policies of President Ilham Aliyev have made Azerbaijan known not just in the region, but also around the world as a strong, independent country that stands firmly on its positions. The great victory in the Second Karabakh (Patriotic) War is the clear result of continuing Heydar Aliyev’s political path successfully.

In 2020, under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the people of Azerbaijan continued following the path left by Heydar Aliyev and restored the country’s full territorial integrity. In 2023, illegal actions in Karabakh were completely stopped.

And on October 15, the Azerbaijani flag, which is so dear to all of us, was raised in Khankendi, and our sovereignty was fully restored.

As President Ilham Aliyev said: “I am a happy man because I fulfilled my father’s will.”

This is not only proof of the military victory but also shows that the government’s long-term development plans in every area have been successful for over 20 years.

So, in 2025, our people are proudly celebrating National Salvation Day within the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty.” This day shows love for the homeland, respect for national and spiritual values, and unity around the idea of Azerbaijani identity.

It is being celebrated with great excitement in every city, town, and village of our democratic and sovereign Azerbaijan.

The successes we have achieved since 1993 give us confidence to say that we will never lose our independence again. Thanks to the bravery of our heroic sons, our sovereignty will last forever. June 15 – National Salvation Day is one of the unforgettable pages of Azerbaijan’s history and will never be erased from the memory of our people.

Mazahir Afandiyev is a member of Azerbaijan's Parliament (Milli Majlis).