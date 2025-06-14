Azerbaijani Navy heads to Kazakhstan for joint Caspian Sea drills
In line with the 2025 joint action plan signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, ships and personnel of the Azerbaijani Navy have departed Baku to participate in the joint tactical exercise "Khazar-2025," Azernews reports.
According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, the exercise will take place in Kazakhstan’s territorial waters of the Caspian Sea, involving naval forces from both countries.
The primary objective of "Khazar-2025" is to enhance the operational capabilities and professionalism of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh naval personnel, while fostering the exchange of experience and deepening military cooperation between the two Caspian littoral states.
