AZAL increases flight frequencies on popular routes amid rising passenger demand

In response to growing passenger demand, Azerbaijan’s national air carrier AZAL is expanding the frequency of several domestic and international flights throughout June, Azernews reports.

The Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route will see a significant boost, with the number of daily flights reaching up to 12 on peak days during the long holiday period. Over 430 flights are scheduled to operate in this direction in June, including both regular and additional services. AZAL also noted that more flights may be added if demand continues to rise.

Internationally, the Baku–Istanbul–Baku route will receive additional services on June 26 and 29, increasing to three daily flights on those days.

Starting from July 2, AZAL is further expanding its reach to Central Asia. New weekly evening flights to Tashkent (Wednesdays), Almaty (Wednesdays), and Astana (Thursdays) will bring the total number of flights on each of these routes to six per week.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their travels in advance and check flight schedules or purchase tickets through AZAL’s official website www.azal.az, mobile app, or authorized agencies.