AZAL increases flight frequencies on popular routes amid rising passenger demand
14 June 2025 21:21 (UTC+04:00)
In response to growing passenger demand, Azerbaijan’s national
air carrier AZAL is expanding the frequency of several domestic and
international flights throughout June, Azernews
reports.
The Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route will see a significant boost,
with the number of daily flights reaching up to 12 on peak days
during the long holiday period. Over 430 flights are scheduled to
operate in this direction in June, including both regular and
additional services. AZAL also noted that more flights may be added
if demand continues to rise.
Internationally, the Baku–Istanbul–Baku route will receive
additional services on June 26 and 29, increasing to three daily
flights on those days.
Starting from July 2, AZAL is further expanding its reach to
Central Asia. New weekly evening flights to Tashkent (Wednesdays),
Almaty (Wednesdays), and Astana (Thursdays) will bring the total
number of flights on each of these routes to six per week.
Passengers are encouraged to plan their travels in advance and
check flight schedules or purchase tickets through AZAL’s official
website www.azal.az,
mobile app, or authorized agencies.
