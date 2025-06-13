Concert to celebrate national salvation day in Baku

13 June 2025 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

In celebration of National Salvation Day on June 15, a large-scale concert will be held in Baku, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Baku City Executive Authority, Azernews reports.

The open-air event will take place in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center, with free entry for all. The concert marks the 32nd anniversary of the return to power of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan’s modern history.

A lineup of Azerbaijan’s most renowned performers will take the stage, including stars of pop, mugham, ashig music, and other national genres. The evening will begin with “Karabakh Rhythms,” performed by the acclaimed percussion ensemble “Natig” Rhythm Group.

Featured artists include Alim Qasimov, Dilara Kazimova, EMIN, Faiq Agayev, Fargana Qasimova, Ilhama Qasimova, Irada Ibrahimova, Lala Mammadova, Manana, Nigar Jamal and Eldar, Röya, Sevda Alekperzadeh, Sabina Babayeva, Tunzala Agayeva, and many other celebrated names from Azerbaijan’s musical scene.

As part of the festivities, the Heydar Aliyev Center building will be illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.