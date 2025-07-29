Baku and Kyiv open new chapter in energy cooperation
In a significant milestone for regional energy cooperation, a company within Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz Group has signed its first-ever agreement to purchase Azerbaijani natural gas. The deal, concluded with SOCAR Energy Ukraine — the Ukrainian subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) — marks a pivotal development not only in bilateral relations but also in the broader energy security landscape of Eastern Europe.
