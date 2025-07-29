Azerbaijani government fixes state dev't program for Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree introducing changes to the State Program for the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027, Azernews reports.
The updated provisions designate several new implementing bodies responsible for various sectors of the program.
Under the decree, the State Customs Committee will now be joined by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA), and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in leading efforts to accelerate customs procedures and increase freight capacity at border checkpoints in Nakhchivan.
The list of institutions tasked with developing various forms of tourism, such as winter, rural, and ecotourism, as well as preparing a comprehensive tourism atlas, has also been expanded. In addition to the State Tourism Agency, the Ministry of Science and Education will now contribute to this effort.
Moreover, AAYDA has been integrated into the roster of principal stakeholders, in conjunction with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic, for the advancement of transportation infrastructure within the region.
