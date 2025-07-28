Mine action teams clear over 1,300 hectares in liberated territories

28 July 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released its latest weekly report detailing mine clearance operations conducted across the country’s liberated territories from July 21 to July 27, 2025, Azernews reports.

ANAMA noted that operations were carried out in multiple districts including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

During the reporting period, demining teams discovered and neutralized 46 anti-personnel mines, 15 anti-tank mines, and 1,097 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO).

In total, an area of 1,354.2 hectares was cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war, enabling safer conditions for reconstruction and eventual resettlement in these regions.

ANAMA and partner institutions continue to carry out systematic and high-priority clearance operations in line with Azerbaijan’s national demining strategy, as part of broader efforts to ensure the safe return of residents and the rehabilitation of infrastructure in the liberated territories.