Victim testimony highlights brutality of Armenian war crimes at Baku Military Court

28 July 2025 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On July 28, during a hearing at the Baku Military Court, former Azerbaijani prisoner of war Amin Musayev gave harrowing testimony about the torture he endured while in Armenian captivity during the 2020 Second Garabagh War.

According to Azernews, Musayev recounted being shot and wounded in the leg on November 8, 2020, in the area between Shusha and Khankendi. Despite his injuries, he was captured by Armenian forces on November 11. Musayev testified that he was subjected to degrading treatment and verbal abuse at the moment of capture. When he responded, he was struck in the forehead with the butt of a rifle, forced into a vehicle, and beaten to the point of losing consciousness.

He later learned he had been transported to Yerevan. While in captivity, he was tortured daily.

“My leg was wounded,” he told the court. “When they came to clean the wound, they deliberately increased the pain using rough materials. It was torture. A medical drain was supposed to be inserted to allow pus to flow, but they didn’t do it. Instead, they cleaned the wound forcefully while the infection remained inside. The more I screamed, the more violence they used. At one point, they even poured hot water on me up to my neck.”

Musayev was released and repatriated to Azerbaijan on December 14, 2020. Since returning, he has undergone four surgeries due to the injuries and complications resulting from the abuse.

The ongoing trial concerns war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Armenia’s military aggression. The accused are Armenian nationals charged with preparing and conducting an aggressive war, violating the laws and customs of war, committing acts of genocide, and engaging in terrorism, terrorist financing, the violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other serious crimes.