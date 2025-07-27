Azernews.Az

Sunday July 27 2025

Trade surge between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan cements Turkic Unity

27 July 2025 14:43 (UTC+04:00)
Trade surge between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan cements Turkic Unity
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

This is not merely an economic achievement; it is the natural manifestation of a historical bond that transcends numbers. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, both proud members of the Turkic world, have for centuries shared linguistic, religious, and cultural commonalities. Today, these shared values are being translated into concrete cooperation in trade, logistics, energy, and beyond. The expanding trade volumes are not a surprise—they are a reflection of a strategic realignment that places Turkic unity and intra-regional economic interdependence at the heart of national development agendas.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more