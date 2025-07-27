Trade surge between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan cements Turkic Unity
This is not merely an economic achievement; it is the natural manifestation of a historical bond that transcends numbers. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, both proud members of the Turkic world, have for centuries shared linguistic, religious, and cultural commonalities. Today, these shared values are being translated into concrete cooperation in trade, logistics, energy, and beyond. The expanding trade volumes are not a surprise—they are a reflection of a strategic realignment that places Turkic unity and intra-regional economic interdependence at the heart of national development agendas.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!