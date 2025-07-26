Fire contained in Shusha’s Galaderesi area after mine explosions reported

26 July 2025 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Another wildfire broke out in the Galaderesi area of Azerbaijan’s Shusha district, Azernews reports.

Firefighting crews from the Ministry of Emergency Situations were quickly dispatched to the scene and successfully prevented the fire from spreading into nearby forested areas.

According to local sources, three landmine explosions were recorded in the affected zone during the incident.

The fire has since been extinguished and brought under control.