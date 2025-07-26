Fire contained in Shusha’s Galaderesi area after mine explosions reported
Another wildfire broke out in the Galaderesi area of Azerbaijan’s Shusha district, Azernews reports.
Firefighting crews from the Ministry of Emergency Situations were quickly dispatched to the scene and successfully prevented the fire from spreading into nearby forested areas.
According to local sources, three landmine explosions were recorded in the affected zone during the incident.
The fire has since been extinguished and brought under control.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!