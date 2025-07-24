Court continues hearing on war crimes committed by Armenian citizens against Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

24 July 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including the planning and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other criminal offenses were committed. The open trial session regarding the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia—Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others—continued on July 24.

According to Azernews, the hearing at the Baku Military Court was presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev also on the panel (with alternate judge Gunel Samadova). The accused individuals were provided with translators in the language they understood and were also represented by defense attorneys.

The session was attended by the accused, their legal defenders, several of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as the prosecutors representing the state.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced, for the first time, the judicial panel, the prosecutors representing the state, translators, and others to the newly participating victims. He also explained their rights and obligations as prescribed by the law.

Victim Əhəd Əliyev testified that he was taken hostage by Armenians on January 3, 1990, in the village of Axullu in the Khojavend district. In response to a question from the Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, he stated that during the approximately six days he was held hostage, he was beaten and subjected to insults.

In his testimony, Bəhman Məhərrəmov said that on September 6, 1991, he was captured by Armenians in the village of Həsənabad between the cities of Khankendi and Khojaly, along with Hüseyn Novruzov and Şahin Hüseynov. He reported being subjected to torture during his captivity and said in response to state prosecutor Təranə Məmmədova that they managed to escape after 85 days.

Səfər Əliyev stated that he was injured in Cocuq Mərcanlı village, and Firdovsi Quliyev and Aydın Verdiyev reported mine injuries in Aghdam.

Natiq Mamedov testified that on November 29, 2021, while working as a driver for the “Mirakl Dent” LLC cargo truck, he was injured by a landmine in the liberated village of Mehdili in Jabrayil district.

Şəmistan Bayramov reported being injured on the first day of the 44-day war—September 27, 2020—when a shell landed in his yard in Aghjabadi.

Faiq Abışov stated that he was injured on January 21, 2024, while visiting the area where his brother Əmrah Abışov was martyred during the Patriotic War and stepped on a mine.

İrşad Quliyev said he was injured on September 24, 2023, by a mine explosion in the village of Abdal in Aghdam.

Yunis İsmayılov, responding to questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of Department at the State Prosecution Office, stated that on September 7, 2023, while carrying out a combat mission in the Aghdara direction, he stepped on a mine and lost his right leg.

Ruhin Novruzov, who was injured at the same time, confirmed the events described by Yunis Ismayılov.

Şahbaz Hüseynov testified that on January 10, 1990, he was taken hostage in Khojavend district, transported to Khankendi, beaten, and tortured. In response to prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev’s question, he said he escaped captivity on January 24 of the same year.

Azər Quliyev, in response to questions from prosecutor Fuad Musayev, testified that in 1993, while fleeing Kelbajar during the occupation, his family was fired upon by Armenian armed forces in an area called “Tunnel.” He said he sustained seven gunshot wounds and was taken hostage. He was told his infant sister was killed in the incident. He has had no information about her fate for 33 years.

Murad Sultanov testified that in February 1991, while traveling from Aghdam toward Khojavend in a “GAZ-53” vehicle, his brother and infant niece were taken hostage. The child was kept in one location while he was beaten and tortured in another. He was released after three days.

Rəşad Quliyev stated that on September 20, 2023, during an anti-terror operation, he was injured by the explosion of a shell fired by remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian military groups.

Rəhim Abışov testified that he was taken hostage and tortured on December 22, 1991, in Tartar district.

Ayxan Mamedov said he stepped on a mine in Aghdam on February 4, 2021. He recalled that five others were also injured in the incident.

Məcid Adıgözəlov said he was taken hostage while working on a kolkhoz near the village of Binədərəsi in Khojavend on May 19, 1990. He was held for three days, during which he was brutally beaten and tortured. The injuries resulted in long-term health problems, including memory loss.

Vaqif Əliyev stated he was captured in Aghdam on July 29, 1993, and released on August 23. He was beaten and tortured during captivity.

Victims Elməddin Mirzəyev and Babək Abdunov said they were injured by landmines planted by Armenian forces.

Other victims—Fazilə Hacıyeva, Baloğlan Salmanov, Azər Musayev, Səmiyəddin Əsgərov, Ziyad Cəfərov, Rafiq Quliyev—reported being taken hostage by Armenian armed forces at various times. Qabil Süleymanov, Fərhad Fərhadov, Altay Abdullayev, Ərəstun Kərimov, Rizvan Əsədov, Rafiq Paşayev, and Mehman Bayramov said they had been captured at different times and subjected to beatings and torture.

Malik İsfəndiyarov, Elgiz Qarayev, Eşqin Allahyarov, Tağı Adıgözəlov, Rəhbər Məmmədov, Vaqif Hüseynov, İlham Abdullayev, Pərvin Orucov, Qabil Yusifov, Oruc Hüseynov, Samir Sadıqov, Samir Əmirov, and İsmayıl Poladov said they had been injured as a result of provocations by Armenian armed forces at different times.

Civilian victims Maxruq Məmmədova (on September 27, 2020) and Bəxtiyar İbrahimov (during the April 2016 battles) said their homes were damaged due to shelling by Armenian forces.

İxtiyar Rəhimov testified that a shell fired by Armenian forces hit his home in Aghdam during the April 2016 battles. As a result, the house was damaged, and his daughter became paralyzed from the fear and stress of the incident and is still undergoing treatment.

Mirmövsüm Eynalov said he was wounded twice during the 44-day war.

Bəxtiyar Nağıyev testified that in 1994, he was taken prisoner while wounded and held in Shusha for one year and ten months. He was tortured and forced to work illegally. While working in the Shusha motor depot, he escaped captivity with other Azerbaijani prisoners.

Other victims—Dilşad Quliyeva, Arif Quliyev, Ülfət Abbasov, Güllər Hüseynova, Məhəmməd Vəliyev, Bahar Sultanova, Ələkbər Məmmədov, Adil Məmişov, Zöhrab Teymurov, Əkbər Əkbərov, and Zibər İbrahimova—said they had suffered damages at various times due to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

Victims also answered questions from the accused, their defense attorneys, and their own representatives.

The court proceedings will continue on July 25.

It should be noted that based on the direct participation, leadership, and written/oral orders, instructions, and commands from the Armenian state, its institutions, armed forces, and illegal armed formations—along with centralized support, supervision, and material-technical backing—military aggression was carried out against Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law.

Fifteen individuals are charged in this criminal case, including Kocharian Robert Sedrak, Sargsyan Serzh Azati, Manukyan Vazgen Mikaeli, Sargsyan Vazgen Zaveni, Babayan Samvel Andraniki, Balasanyan Vitali Mikaeli, Balayan Zori Hayki, Ohanyan Seyran Musheqi, Qaramyan Arshavir Surenovich, Melkonyan Monte Charles, and others, for numerous crimes committed during the conduct of the aggressive war.

These individuals—Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Ruben Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, David Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beqlaryan, Erik Roberti Gazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan—have been charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including: