GM suffers massive losses in three months due to Trump tariffs
In the second quarter, American automaker General Motors (GM) sold 1,539,000 vehicles worldwide, generating total revenue of $47.1 billion—2% less than in the same period last year. However, revenue for the first half of the year remained virtually flat, reaching $91.1 billion compared to $91 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, the company’s net profit in Q2 dropped sharply by 34% to $1.9 billion, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!