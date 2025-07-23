GM suffers massive losses in three months due to Trump tariffs

23 July 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

In the second quarter, American automaker General Motors (GM) sold 1,539,000 vehicles worldwide, generating total revenue of $47.1 billion—2% less than in the same period last year. However, revenue for the first half of the year remained virtually flat, reaching $91.1 billion compared to $91 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, the company’s net profit in Q2 dropped sharply by 34% to $1.9 billion, Azernews reports.

