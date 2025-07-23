Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 23 2025

GM suffers massive losses in three months due to Trump tariffs

23 July 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)
GM suffers massive losses in three months due to Trump tariffs

In the second quarter, American automaker General Motors (GM) sold 1,539,000 vehicles worldwide, generating total revenue of $47.1 billion—2% less than in the same period last year. However, revenue for the first half of the year remained virtually flat, reaching $91.1 billion compared to $91 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, the company’s net profit in Q2 dropped sharply by 34% to $1.9 billion, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more