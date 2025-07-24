Russia calls Zangezur corridor a sovereign issue between Armenia and Azerbaijan

24 July 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the Zangezur corridor is a matter strictly between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"This is a sovereign issue of Armenia and Azerbaijan. We want both Baku and Yerevan to sign the agreement as soon as possible," Peskov told reporters, referring to the broader peace process.

His statement comes amid reports that Armenia is considering outsourcing the administration of a 42-kilometer section of the corridor in Syunik Province (Zangezur) to the United States.

According to earlier remarks by Thomas Barak, the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Representative for Syria, Washington is reportedly prepared to manage the Zangezur transport corridor near the Iranian border to help facilitate dialogue between Baku and Yerevan.