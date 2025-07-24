Pop Mart sues 7-eleven US over fake labels

24 July 2025 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese company Pop Mart has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. convenience store chain 7-Eleven for allegedly selling counterfeit toys to customers, Azernews reports.

The lawsuit stems from a viral video posted by an American social media user, which showed fake Pop Mart toys being sold for $25 in a 7-Eleven store. While the original Pop Mart toys are priced similarly, the versions in 7-Eleven were of notably inferior quality, both in terms of craftsmanship and packaging.

Pop Mart, known for its collectible designer toys and blind box series, has built a strong brand reputation worldwide. The company claims that these counterfeit products not only damage its brand image but also deceive consumers who expect the high-quality collectibles that Pop Mart is known for.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the popularity of Pop Mart's toys, which have gained a cult following among collectors, and the growing concern over counterfeit goods in the global market. If the lawsuit is successful, it could set a precedent for how international brands protect their intellectual property against counterfeit sales in major retail chains.

In an interesting twist, Pop Mart has also hinted at expanding its efforts to protect its brand globally, signaling that more legal action might be on the horizon to combat growing concerns over fake merchandise, especially in the burgeoning market for designer toys.