Azerbaijan records 83 wildfires in 2025, ministry cites human negligence

25 July 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) has reported that 83 fires broke out in areas close to forests and natural reserves across Azerbaijan during the past period of 2025. Of these, 15 fires spread into forested lands, while 2 reached specially protected natural areas, Azernews reports.

According to the report, recent hot and dry weather has significantly heightened the risk of wildfires. However, MENR underlined that the primary cause of these incidents remains human negligence.

“Analyses show that the vast majority of forest fires are caused by careless behavior,” the ministry stated. This includes farmers burning crop residues, local villagers, and visitors to nature who disregard fire safety rules. Most fires begin outside forested and protected areas but are carried into them by wind and dry conditions, severely damaging forest lands, biological resources, and fertile soil layers.

In response, MENR has intensified its preventive measures. Fire-protective mineral strips have been laid, more observation towers and control posts have been installed, and volunteer fire teams have been mobilized. The ministry has also conducted joint fire safety consultations and training exercises with the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As wildfire risks remain high due to ongoing heat and drought, MENR has issued a strong appeal to citizens—especially those living near natural areas, farmers, and tourists—not to light open fires or discard cigarette butts in nature. It also urged against burning harvested fields and called for strict compliance with fire safety rules.