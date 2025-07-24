Biopic about Michael Jackson release next spring

24 July 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A highly anticipated biopic about the legendary Michael Jackson, produced by Lionsgate and Universal, is set for release next year, Azernews reports.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is titled Michael and will hit cinemas and IMAX screens on April 24, 2026. Originally scheduled for release multiple times, most recently in the fall of this year, the film has faced several delays. Jackson's nephew, Jafar Jackson, will make his acting debut portraying the King of Pop in this long-awaited project. Lionsgate will handle distribution in the domestic market, while Universal takes care of the global release.

Early reports suggested that the film would cover the entirety of Jackson's life, but sources now indicate that it will primarily focus on his career up until 1979, marking the release of his groundbreaking solo album Off the Wall and his departure from the Jackson 5. The film is expected to provide an in-depth look at the formative years that shaped his career.

Interestingly, it’s been revealed that a second film is in the works, which will delve into the latter half of Jackson's life, including the immense success of Thriller — the best-selling album of all time — and the cultural milestones that followed, such as the iconic Beat It and Billie Jean singles.

The cast of Michael includes Colman Domingo, who will play Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson, and Nia Long, who portrays his mother, Katherine Jackson. The movie is expected to explore both the personal and professional challenges Michael faced, with a particular focus on his relationship with his family and the evolution of his musical genius.

With such an incredible legacy to cover, this biopic is set to be a major event in the entertainment world. Given Michael Jackson's lasting impact on global pop culture, the film is sure to attract both longtime fans and new audiences, eager to learn more about the enigmatic figure behind the music.