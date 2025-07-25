Over 50 mineral deposits in Azerbaijan were exploited illegally during occupation, says Deputy Minister

25 July 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

During the occupation period, 52 of Azerbaijan’s 167 mineral deposits were subjected to unregulated and environmentally destructive exploitation, Azernews reports, citing by Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as he said during the International Geology and Mining Forum held in Nakhchivan.

Karimov noted that as a result of extensive geological exploration activities, over 1,000 mineral deposits are currently registered in Azerbaijan.

“In 2020, Azerbaijan witnessed one of the most glorious chapters in its history of independence. Under the firm political leadership and unwavering determination of our victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, our people’s 30-year longing came to an end.

During the occupation, 52 of the 167 mineral deposits belonging to Azerbaijan were ruthlessly exploited without adherence to any environmental standards. The liberation of our historical lands has opened the door for restoration efforts and laid the foundation for expanding the mining industry's potential in our country,” he said.

Karimov emphasized that holding the forum in Nakhchivan was no coincidence:

“The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is one of Azerbaijan’s richest regions in terms of geological structure. It is home to hundreds of mineral deposits — including gold, silver, copper, salt, marble, clay, mineral waters, construction materials, and more. The region’s geological exploration history dates back to the early 20th century.”

He added that Nakhchivan has managed to maintain economic self-sufficiency, chosen an environmentally sustainable development model, and built significant experience in the mining sector:

“Investment in Nakhchivan’s mining industry offers broad opportunities for both domestic and foreign investors,” Karimov noted.