Azerbaijan increases presidential scholarship for university students - decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree raising the monthly Presidential Scholarship awarded to students at the country’s higher education institutions, Azernews reports.
Following the amendment, the stipend will be set at 350 manat ($205.8) beginning September 1, 2025. The decision updates a longstanding presidential order first issued on September 3, 2001, which established the merit-based scholarship.
The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary steps to implement the decree.
