Azercell launches DataMinds Bootcamp to empower next generation of tech leaders [PHOTOS]

24 July 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Out of nearly 500 applicants, 31 high-performing students were selected to participate in the program

On July 21, Azercell held the official opening ceremony of the “DataMinds Bootcamp” program – an initiative implemented with the technological support of Amazon Web Services (AWS). The program is designed to strengthen youth potential in the fields of data and AI, while contributing to the development of the data industry in Azerbaijan.

In her opening remarks, Dilara Huseynova, Director of the Human Capital Management Department at Azercell, highlighted the company's commitment to youth empowerment and provided an overview of the learning and career opportunities offered through the program.

George Held, Azercell’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, talked about the company’s digital transformation strategy, which is built around artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, a robust ecosystem of strategic partnerships, and innovation-driven initiatives. He also underscored the importance of the Bootcamp as a vital platform for nurturing forward-thinking young talents into the tech leaders of tomorrow.

Speaking at the event, Orkhan Guliyev, Director of the Digital Transformation Department at the Azerbaijan Transportation and Communication Holding (AZCON), highlighted the rapidly growing impact of data and AI technologies on modern business and industry. He noted their significance in enhancing decision-making, optimizing processes, and driving operational efficiency.

During the event, participants were informed about Azercell’s wider innovation agenda, key strategic priorities and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

It is worth noting that the “DataMinds Bootcamp” program received up to 500 applications. Following a rigorous three-stage selection process, 31 undergraduate and graduate students were selected from a diverse range of local and international universities, including the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU), French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ), ADA University, Baku Higher Oil School, Azerbaijan Technical University, Khazar University, New York University (NYU), and Warsaw University of Technology.

Throughout the seven-week program, students will engage in interactive, hands-on training sessions, apply their academic knowledge to real-world business cases under the guidance of professional mentors, and ultimately present their capstone projects. Top-performing graduates will receive relevant certificates and get employment opportunities at Azercell.