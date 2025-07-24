Azernews.Az

Thursday July 24 2025

Hyundai motor reports double-digit decline in Q2 profits

24 July 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)
South Korea’s largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, reported a significant drop in its second-quarter profit, which was largely due to the adverse effects of U.S. tariff impositions, despite achieving record-high revenues. According to the company’s report released Thursday, the revenue for the April-June period surged by 7.3% year-on-year, reaching 48.29 trillion won (approximately 35.3 billion U.S. dollars), marking a quarterly record for Hyundai, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

