Hyundai motor reports double-digit decline in Q2 profits
South Korea’s largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, reported a significant drop in its second-quarter profit, which was largely due to the adverse effects of U.S. tariff impositions, despite achieving record-high revenues. According to the company’s report released Thursday, the revenue for the April-June period surged by 7.3% year-on-year, reaching 48.29 trillion won (approximately 35.3 billion U.S. dollars), marking a quarterly record for Hyundai, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!