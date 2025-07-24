Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali visits Victory Park in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 July 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

On July 24, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, visited Victory Park in Baku.

According to Azernews, an honor guard was formed in the minister’s honor at the park.

The Somali foreign minister laid a wreath at the Victory Monument within the park.

He was then provided with detailed information about Victory Park, which was established to commemorate the unparalleled heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War and to immortalize the memory of the martyrs, preserving the legacy of the magnificent historic Victory.

It was noted that the park covers an area close to 10 hectares, and at its entrance stands the Victory Arch — a symbolic monument of the 44-day Patriotic War — which is 44 meters tall, 22 meters wide, and supported by 44 columns.

The park was officially opened on November 8, 2024, in a ceremony attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.