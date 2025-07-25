Azernews.Az

Friday July 25 2025

Azerbaijani banking sector grows modestly in 1st half of 2025

25 July 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of the end of June 2025, Azerbaijan’s banking sector comprised 22 operating banks with a total of 496 branches and 86 sub-branches across the country. The number of ATMs reached 3,355.

