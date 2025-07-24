Turkiye expands deepwater drilling fleet with two new ultra-modern vessels

24 July 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By News Agency

Continuing its efforts to reduce foreign energy dependency and increase domestic production, Turkey has added two new drilling vessels to its fleet. The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has expanded its fleet with the purchase of two twin, seventh-generation, ultra-deepwater drilling vessels. This brings Turkey's deepwater drilling fleet to six, making it one of the most modern in the world. While the names of the purchased vessels have not yet been determined, the two vessels, which served in the Norwegian fleet as West Draco (2014) and West Dorado (2015), are now included in TPAO's inventory.

The vessels, each costing $245 million, are 228 meters long, 42 meters wide, and have a deadweight ton capacity of 59,200. Classified as 7th-generation and capable of drilling up to 12,192 meters, these vessels were redesigned in South Korea in 2024.

Each ship has a crew capacity of 200, a helipad, and has completed extensive maintenance, enabling continuous operation until 2029.

TPAO's assessment process included a detailed examination of drilling tables, engine rooms, bridge equipment, and underwater systems. A rigorous analysis was also conducted based on criteria such as time savings, operational flexibility, and cost advantages.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar stated on social media, "With these new reinforcements, Turkey is taking its place among the world's top four most modern energy fleets. Our fleet has now reached a world-class level not only in numbers but also in terms of technology, capacity, and operational efficiency." Bayraktar emphasized that the new vessels will expand exploration and production capacity in the Black Sea and beyond.

The first of the newly acquired vessels will be brought to Türkiye in approximately two months. Following accreditation and certification processes, the first vessel will be ready for commissioning in January, and the second in February. One vessel is planned to operate off the coast of Libya, while the other will participate in drilling operations in the Mediterranean off the coast of Taşucu, Mersin.

In addition to TPAO's 6th-generation Fatih, Yavuz, and Kanuni, and 7th-generation Abdülhamid Han vessels, which are actively operating in the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, the Oruç Reis and Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa are also active in seismic research. The fleet also includes 11 support vessels, a construction vessel, and a floating production platform.