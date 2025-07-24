Baku, Rome boost military cooperation during high-level General Staff visit [PHOTOS]

24 July 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening defense ties with Italy following a high-level meeting between the military leadership of both countries. First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with his Italian counterpart, General Luciano Portolano, who is visiting Baku with a military delegation, Azernews reports.

The visit began with a solemn tribute at the Alley of Martyrs, where the Italian delegation laid flowers at the graves of Azerbaijanis who lost their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and placed a wreath before the “Eternal Torch” monument.

An official welcome ceremony followed at the General Headquarters of the Azerbaijani Army, including the playing of national anthems and a signing of the "Book of Honor."

In their bilateral talks, Colonel General Valiyev highlighted the strategic significance of defense relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, underlining the value of such visits in fostering mutual understanding and experience exchange. General Portolano expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized that the current level of cooperation sets a solid foundation for further progress.

The two generals discussed expanding collaboration in the fields of military education, technical assistance, and cybersecurity. They also exchanged views on future joint initiatives aimed at enhancing operational readiness and interoperability.

As part of the visit, the Italian delegation toured key military facilities. At the Cybersecurity Center, they received a briefing on Azerbaijan’s efforts to protect its armed forces' digital infrastructure, including the integration of artificial intelligence-based cyber defense systems.

Later, the delegation visited the Air Force Combat Control Center and was introduced to its command structure and operational capabilities.

The tour concluded with a visit to a Special Forces military unit, where the Italian delegation honored fallen soldiers with a wreath-laying ceremony. They were also briefed on the unit's structure and mission before observing an impressive combat training demonstration.