Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament extends condolences to Russia over plane crash

25 July 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, has sent official letters of condolence to the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko, and the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the letters conveyed profound sorrow regarding the tragic crash of an An-24 passenger plane in Russia's Amur region, which resulted in multiple casualties.

On behalf of herself and the deputies of the Milli Majlis, Speaker Gafarova expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.

A passenger plane carrying 48 people crashed in dense forest in Russia’s far eastern Amur region on Thursday, killing everyone on board, Russian authorities said. The cause of the crash remains unknown. According to the reports the crash killed all 48 on board.