Japan to buy 100 Boeing planes
The White House has announced that Japan will purchase 100 aircraft from the American aerospace giant Boeing, marking a significant step in a broader trade agreement between the two countries. Under this agreement, Japan will not only acquire billions of dollars' worth of U.S. agricultural and other products but will also increase its rice imports from the U.S. by 75%, Azernews reports.
