Azerbaijan discusses economic outlook and reforms with IMF Delegation
Azerbaijan has held discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on macroeconomic indicators, forecasts, economic diversification, and ongoing reforms.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, shared the update via his official "X" (formerly Twitter) account.
"Partnership with international financial institutions plays a key role in supporting a sustainable economic development model in our country," the minister stated.
He noted that during his meeting with Anna Bordon, the head of the IMF mission to Azerbaijan, both sides emphasized the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation.
"We exchanged views on priority areas of collaboration, macroeconomic indicators and projections, diversification of the economy, and tax reforms," Jabbarov added.
