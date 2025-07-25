Azerbaijan reveals squad for Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in Brazil

25 July 2025 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The roster for Azerbaijan's national team competing at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has been officially announced, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by one individual gymnast and a group routine team at the season's premier event.

Kamilla Seyidzadeh will participate in the individual competition, while the group routine team comprises Laman Alimuradova, Darya Sorokina, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamila Aliyeva, and Sofiya Mammadova.

A total of 76 countries have registered for the World Championship, scheduled from August 20 to 24. Rio de Janeiro will host 320 gymnasts, including 36 groups, for this prestigious competition.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.