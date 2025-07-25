Azernews.Az

Friday July 25 2025

Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to Germany in early 2025

25 July 2025 18:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to Germany in early 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan significantly increased its crude oil and bituminous product exports to Germany during the first half of 2025, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

